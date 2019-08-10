Reward of £1,000 for arrest of wanted man

Police have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of this man to £1,000.

Malcolm Howell, also known as John Dory, is wanted for stalking offences, according to police.

The 53-year-old is believed to be in the Brighton and Hove area, and also has links to Portslade.

He is described as white, about 5’8”, of stocky build and with mousy-coloured hair. He also goes by the nickname “Fish”.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 or report it online, quoting serial 1342 of 26/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.