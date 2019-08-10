Reward of £1,000 for arrest of wanted man

Wanted man Malcolm Howell, from Hove. Image provided by Sussex Police
Police have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of this man to £1,000.

Malcolm Howell, also known as John Dory, is wanted for stalking offences, according to police.

The 53-year-old is believed to be in the Brighton and Hove area, and also has links to Portslade.

He is described as white, about 5’8”, of stocky build and with mousy-coloured hair. He also goes by the nickname “Fish”.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to dial 999 or report it online, quoting serial 1342 of 26/06.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report it online.