'Rise in motorbike and moped thefts' reported in Adur and Worthing

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:49 BST
A warning has been issued to owners of motorbikes and mopeds, after a reported rise in thefts in Adur and Worthing.

Adur and Worthing Police said many of the thefts have occurred overnight and in residential areas, with some bikes taken directly from driveways or outside properties.

“We’ve seen a rise in motorbike and moped thefts in recent weeks, particularly targeting 125cc models,” a social media post read.

"These smaller bikes are often easier for thieves to move quickly – especially if they’re not properly secured.”

A warning has been issued to owners of motorbikes and mopeds, after a reported rise in thefts in Adur and Worthing. Photo: Sussex World stock image

People are being reminded to ‘protect your bike’ and ‘don’t let thieves ride away with it’.

The police issued the following advice, on how to protect your bike from theft:

– Use a disc lock on the front wheel;

– Chain your bike to a solid object or ground anchor;

– Park in well-lit, secure areas or ideally in a garage;

– Cover your bike to make it less visible and attractive;

– Remove valuables and avoid leaving helmets or accessories on display;

– Mark and register your bike with schemes like BikeRegister

The police added: “If you see suspicious activity around parked bikes or mopeds – especially late at night – please report it to us via 101 or online. In an emergency, always call 999.

“Let’s work together to keep our roads and property safe.”

