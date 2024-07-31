RNLI quadbike stolen in Littlehampton
The police are investigating after an RNLI vehicle was stolen in West Sussex.
The theft was reported in Littlehampton on Monday evening (July 29).
"We can confirm we are aware of, and are investigating, a report of a robbery involving a quad bike belonging to the RNLI in Littlehampton,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
"The incident occurred about 6pm and the vehicle was recovered nearby a short time later, undamaged. No injuries were reported.
"Anyone with any information or footage of the incident is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1184 of 29/07.”