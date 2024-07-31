Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The police are investigating after an RNLI vehicle was stolen in West Sussex.

The theft was reported in Littlehampton on Monday evening (July 29).

"We can confirm we are aware of, and are investigating, a report of a robbery involving a quad bike belonging to the RNLI in Littlehampton,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

"The incident occurred about 6pm and the vehicle was recovered nearby a short time later, undamaged. No injuries were reported.