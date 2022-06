Sussex Police

Sussex Police have reported that Lavant Road in Chichester has been closed following a road traffic incident.

Sussex Police has also reported that the road was closed between The Avenue and The Drive in both directions.

The AA have also reported that the incident is causing severe delays due to the crash where a car has hit a telegraph pole.

Further delays have been caused by fallen power cables.