A road rage incident between two drivers took place in Bexhill, police said.

Rother Police said on its Facebook page: “Police appeal – road rage incident in Bexhill. We are appealing for information following an assault that occurred on Saturday, April 19, between 10.25am and 10.30am.

“The incident took place outside Aldi on London Road, Bexhill where two drivers were involved in a physical altercation near the storage lockers.

“We would like to urge anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant dashcam footage to contact as, by calling 101 quoting 47250073774 or you can report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”