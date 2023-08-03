BREAKING
Robberies in Seaford and Brighton: man charged with possession of imitation firearm

A man has been charged with two robberies and possession of an imitation firearm in Brighton, Sussex Police have said.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:35 BST

Police said they were alerted to a report of an intruder inside an address at Halland Road, Brighton, on July 4, where an electric bicycle was taken from the address.

Police said they then received a report of an intruder at an address in Seaford, with a report that a Range Rover was stolen.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Specialist officers from Sussex Police’s Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) traced the vehicle to Stafford Road in Brighton where it was recovered. Officers also spotted a man acting suspiciously close to the stolen vehicle.”

Sussex Police said a man has been charged with two robberies and possession of an imitation firearmSussex Police said a man has been charged with two robberies and possession of an imitation firearm
TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “Officers acted quickly to locate the suspect involved in this case and made the arrest. They saw the suspect near the vehicle in Stafford Road, Brighton, and a man was taken into custody.”

Police said that following the arrest and an investigation by Eastbourne and Brighton CID, 26-year-old Tyler Corteggio, a bar worker of Arnold Street, Brighton, was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent.

Police said Corteggio appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on July 18 and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court on August 15.