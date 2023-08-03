A man has been charged with two robberies and possession of an imitation firearm in Brighton, Sussex Police have said.

Police said they were alerted to a report of an intruder inside an address at Halland Road, Brighton, on July 4, where an electric bicycle was taken from the address.

Police said they then received a report of an intruder at an address in Seaford, with a report that a Range Rover was stolen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Specialist officers from Sussex Police’s Tactical Firearms Unit (TFU) traced the vehicle to Stafford Road in Brighton where it was recovered. Officers also spotted a man acting suspiciously close to the stolen vehicle.”

Sussex Police said a man has been charged with two robberies and possession of an imitation firearm

TFU Inspector Oli Fisher said: “Officers acted quickly to locate the suspect involved in this case and made the arrest. They saw the suspect near the vehicle in Stafford Road, Brighton, and a man was taken into custody.”

Police said that following the arrest and an investigation by Eastbourne and Brighton CID, 26-year-old Tyler Corteggio, a bar worker of Arnold Street, Brighton, was charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of possessing an imitation firearm with intent.