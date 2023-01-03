Sussex Police are appealing for information to a robbery and assault that they said happened in Crawley.

Police said the incident is thought to have taken place around 7.30am to 8am in Curteys Walk on Thursday, December 22.

Police said the victim was a 21-year-old man who was approached by three men who ‘threatened him at knifepoint to hand over his possessions’.

A police spokesperson said: “After he did so the victim was struck over the back of the head with an object and was attacked resulting in injuries to his eye socket and ribs.

“The first man is described as being black, around 25 years-old, 6’ tall, with short black afro style hair. He had a rose tattoo on his neck and was wearing a full grey tracksuit with black plimsoles.

“The second man is also described as being black, around 6’2” and thought to be slightly younger than the first man. He had black hair which was shaved on the sides and with two tight braids on the top both going into a knot on the back of the head and had a scar near to his ear and cheek on the left side of his face. This man was wearing black jeans, a big black puffer coat with the hood up and black Balancegia trainers.

“The third man is also described as black, around 5’10”, medium build with long black frizzy afro hair and is thought to be about 25-years-old. He was wearing a full black Nike tracksuit with the hood up and had white Nike AirForce trainers. All three men are said to have spoken with a strong London accent.”

Police have urged anyone with information that could help officers with their enquiries to report it online at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial number 1363 of 22/12. Alternatively people can report information to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.