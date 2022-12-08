A man has had his keys, mobile phone, and jacket stolen after he suffered 'serious, but non-life-threatening' injuries in an assault in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police has reported.

Police said the victim was walking along Perrymount Road at about 1.15am on Sunday, December 4, when he was approached by at least four other men, where it is alleged they demanded he hand over various items, including his phone and wallet.

After refusing to do so, he was assaulted and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries which required hospital treatment, Sussex Police added. Police said the group then made off from the scene with the victim’s keys, glasses, mobile phone, and jacket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The glasses have since been found near The Star pub, also on Perrymount Road, Sussex Police added.

A man has had his keys, mobile phone, and jacket stolen after he suffered 'serious, but non-life-threatening' in an assault in Haywards Heath, Sussex Police has reported

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are eager to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident.

Any relevant information or footage can be reported to Sussex Police online, or by calling 101, quoting serial 78 of 04/12.

Advertisement Hide Ad