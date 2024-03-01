Robbery in Redhill: London man with links to Crawley and Epsom wanted in connection with investigation
Gregory Pawsey, 54, from London, who also has links to Redhill, is described by Surrey Police as a White man, with a stocky build with grey hair, clean shaven and usually wearing glasses.
If you have any information on their whereabouts, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45230146496.
