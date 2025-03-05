A member of staff at a Surrey school was 'assaulted by pupil' on Wednesday, March 5, a statement from the school said.

Oakwood School, in Balcombe Road, Horley, implemented its lockdown procedure as they dealt with the incident.

A 12-year-old girl was detained within the school and was arrested on suspicion of common assault, said Surrey Police.

A statement from the school, in conjunction with Surrey County Council, said: “Earlier today, police officers were called in response to an incident involving a member of staff being assaulted by a pupil.

"Our robust safeguarding procedures were followed diligently, and we implemented our lockdown procedure which ensured that our students and staff remained safe.

"A police investigation is now ongoing. We would like to thank our students for their exemplary behaviour and our staff for their support during the incident.”

Reigate and Banstead Borough Commander Inspector Jon Vale said: “Officers were at the school shortly after receiving the call and the incident was being dealt with by the school, which had also implemented its lockdown procedure to ensure the safety of other pupils and staff.

“A girl has been arrested in connection with the incident and we will continue to work with the school while we progress our enquiries. We would like to thank everyone involved for their cooperation and patience while the incident was dealt with.”