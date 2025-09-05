Rogue builder who defrauded homeowner in Henfield sentenced to prison

A rogue builder has been sentenced to 30 months imprisonment at Lewes Crown Court for defrauding a homeowner in Henfield, following an investigation by West Sussex County Council Trading Standards service.

In November 2023, Mr Jessie Hearne, of Brighton & Sussex Roofing at Market Gardens, Henfield, contacted a homeowner who had asked for recommendations for a roofer to undertake emergency repairs on a local Facebook group.

Mr Hearne had offered to come out the same morning to review and repair the roof, which the homeowner agreed to.

The initial cost of the work quoted by Mr Hearne was £3,800, but the following day, he claimed it had increased to £8,800.

Picture courtesy of Google

After the repairs had been completed, the homeowner complained to Mr Hearne about the poor quality of work and reported this to West Sussex Trading Standards.

An independent Chartered Surveyor inspected the works and stated they were not compliant with British Standards and looked ‘more like an act of vandalism rather than repairs to a roof’.

Further to this, the extent of the works was not necessary, they had no value and the homeowner would be facing expensive remedial work.

Investigations by West Sussex Trading Standards revealed that there were at least six further victims of Mr Hearne’s actions, including an 88-year-old victim who paid £16,000.

On September 1, 2025, Mr Hearne pleaded guilty to fraudulent trading, fraud by misrepresentation and engaging in a commercial practice which contravenes the requirements of professional diligence and money laundering.

He was sentenced to 30 months immediate imprisonment and further action is now being taken against Mr Hearne to recover criminal assets through confiscation under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Councillor Duncan Crow, Cabinet Member for Community Support, Fire and Rescue, said: “Mr Hearne has been misleading homeowners into thinking he could carry out roofing work when in fact, he does not have the skills, knowledge or workmanship to complete them.

“Instead, he has routinely overcharged for his work, leaving victims facing more costs and even more needed repairs as they rectified the issues caused by Mr Hearne.

“This case highlights the tremendous work our Trading Standards team does in protecting our communities and holding rogue traders accountable.”

Residents who are concerned about rogue traders or fraudulent practices should contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 0808 223 1133.

Trading Standards encourages all residents to visit the Buy With Confidence website which lists approved businesses.