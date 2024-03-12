Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have ‘received several reports’ of rogue traders ‘charging excessive amounts of money’ for claiming to clean residents driveways and roofs, whilst using water from fire hydrants.

"It is happening across the Findon and Salvington areas,” an Adur and Worthing Police statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are urging residents to make sure the company they are using is legitimate and you can find out more here.

Sussex Police (Stock image / National World)

“Please check in on your vulnerable family, friends and neighbours and make them aware.

“If you are worried that this has happened to you, please report this to 101 or online.”

According to Citizens’ Advice, you can look online to find a trader you can trust, for example a builder or car dealer. There are organisations that can give you a list of traders, including:

– Local councils;

– Schemes that recommend traders;

– Trade associations;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Citizens’ Advice added: “If you need a builder, find out what other checks you should do before you ask a company to do the work.