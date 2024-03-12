Rogue traders target residents in West Sussex hotspot; police give firm warning
Police have ‘received several reports’ of rogue traders ‘charging excessive amounts of money’ for claiming to clean residents driveways and roofs, whilst using water from fire hydrants.
"It is happening across the Findon and Salvington areas,” an Adur and Worthing Police statement read.
"We are urging residents to make sure the company they are using is legitimate and you can find out more here.
“Please check in on your vulnerable family, friends and neighbours and make them aware.
“If you are worried that this has happened to you, please report this to 101 or online.”
According to Citizens’ Advice, you can look online to find a trader you can trust, for example a builder or car dealer. There are organisations that can give you a list of traders, including:
– Local councils;
– Schemes that recommend traders;
– Trade associations;
A spokesperson for Citizens’ Advice added: “If you need a builder, find out what other checks you should do before you ask a company to do the work.
"Contact the Citizens Advice consumer helpline if you need help with finding a trader, for example if you have a disability that means you can’t easily look online.”