Rope thief ruins lifebuoys between Aldwick and Felpham
Vital lifebuoys between Aldwick and Felpham are temporarily out of action thanks to a rope thief’s crime spree, Arun District Council has said.
A spokesperson for the council said that every orange and white route attached to lifebuoys from Felpham to Aldwick was stolen last week, meaning the buoys can no longer be used, endangering lives during what looks set to be a busy part of the season.
Sussex Police have been contacted for comment.