Rother Police have carried out speed checks in Bexhill.

Rother Police carry out speed checks in Bexhill after residents voice concerns
A Rother Police spokesperson said: “Following concerns raised by local residents in Bexhill, officers from your local policing team took to conducting road safety checks including those for speed along Wickham Avenue and Cooden Drive.
"During the course of their checks, officers are pleased to report no vehicles were recorded exceeding the limit – teams will continue to conduct checks in these reported areas throughout the Summer months in response to community concerns.”
They added: “Speeding makes for 1 of the ‘fatal 5’ driving offences; so called as they are the top 5 contributing factors to both serious and fatal road traffic collisions on the roads of Sussex each year.
"The other 4 factors include, not wearing a seatbelt, being distracted while using a mobile phone, drink and/or drug driving, as well as careless and inconsiderable driving.
"We continue to thank and encourage residents to continue reporting ASB driving - all community reports help to direct patrols and road safety checks in areas which have seen an increase in ASB driving or reports of fatal5 offences.”