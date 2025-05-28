Rother Police reports increase in thefts of agricultural equipment
Rother Police has reported an increase in thefts of agricultural equipment.
A spokesperson said: "We’ve seen an increase in thefts of agricultural equipment across rural areas in Rother.
"These crimes not only cause financial loss but also disrupt vital work in our farming communities." Items targeted include, tractors, quad bikes, tools, trailers, farm machinery and fuel, police added. Police offered advice on precautions to take:
- Secure your equipment
- Always lock up machinery and tools when not in use
- Use heavy-duty locks and secure storage units
- Record and mark your valuables
- Take clear photos of all valuable items
- Record serial numbers and keep them in a safe place
- Use property marking kits or forensic marking solutions
- Install deterrents
- Fit GPS trackers to high-value equipment
- Install CCTV and motion-activated lighting around storage areas
- Display warning signs to deter opportunistic thieves