Rother police seized an off-road bike in a crackdown on anti-social driving.

A Rother Police spokesperson said: “Following reports from local residents in Sidley of anti-social driving, and off road bikes causing a nuisance, officers from your Bexhill Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out conducting increased patrols in the area.

"Whilst on patrol early last week officers were alerted to a recently abandoned vehicle, while conducting checks of the vehicle two off-road bikers we seen pulling up to the area - after seeing police they quickly rode off.

"One of the riders; who had stalled their bike, made off on foot from Police, an area search was conducted but the rider could not be found.

Police seized a car and motorbike in Sidley. Pic: Rother Police

"Checks revealed the vehicle was found to have no insurance, MOT or tax, and it was not registered to anyone; the off road bike also held no insurance or owner details – as a result both were seized and recovered by police.”