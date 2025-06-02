Rother police seize off-road bike after its stalls and rider makes off on foot
A Rother Police spokesperson said: “Following reports from local residents in Sidley of anti-social driving, and off road bikes causing a nuisance, officers from your Bexhill Neighbourhood Policing Team have been out conducting increased patrols in the area.
"Whilst on patrol early last week officers were alerted to a recently abandoned vehicle, while conducting checks of the vehicle two off-road bikers we seen pulling up to the area - after seeing police they quickly rode off.
"One of the riders; who had stalled their bike, made off on foot from Police, an area search was conducted but the rider could not be found.
"Checks revealed the vehicle was found to have no insurance, MOT or tax, and it was not registered to anyone; the off road bike also held no insurance or owner details – as a result both were seized and recovered by police.”