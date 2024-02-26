Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Isle of Wight, Kent, and Thames Valley police forces have set up the South East Partnership Against Rural Crime (SEPARC) to ensure co-operation to make the region a hostile environment for countryside offenders.

To launch the new partnership, the forces will be undertaking numerous operations to target and disrupt wildlife, environmental, heritage and agricultural criminals from Monday 26 February to Friday 1 March.

Sussex Police Assistant Chief Constable Howard Hodges, the force lead for rural crime, said: “The main purpose of this partnership is to protect our rural communities and to make the region a hostile environment for criminals.

Police forces across the South East will be working together to intensify their operations to tackle rural crime this week. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“We will continue to work together with our neighbouring forces to share information and intelligence, to ensure we can prevent, detect and respond to rural crime wherever possible.

“We will also engage with residents, businesses and visitors in our rural areas to offer crime prevention advice.

“We cannot be everywhere all the time, and that’s why we need the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to us. In an emergency, always dial 999.”

Rural crime is defined as offences that relate to farms, agriculture, wildlife, the environment and heritage sites, where they are targeted due to their isolation or rural location.

Operations this week will include forensic property marking of heritage items, public engagement around livestock worrying and stop-checks of waste-carrying vehicles on the strategic road network.

Sussex Police and Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne said: “Farmers, residents living in the Sussex countryside and our rural-based businesses can often feel isolated and vulnerable, particularly in the darker winter months, so joint operations between Sussex Police and the neighbouring forces will bring some welcome reassurance.

“Rural crime remains a priority in my Police & Crime Plan and the launch of SEPARC shows that police are continuing to take the concerns of our farmers and local businesses seriously.

“I’m delighted that Chief Constable Jo Shiner and our dedicated Rural Crime Team have backed this initiative to make Sussex and the South East a no-go zone for all sorts of criminal and damaging activity.”