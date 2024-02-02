Rustington man with links to West Sussex and Guildford wanted for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary
Police said Troy Johnson, 34, is wanted for conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
He is described by Surrey Police as a White man, with brown hair and short brown beard.
He has links to Guildford and West Sussex, police added.
If you see him, do not approach him and call 999.
If you have any further information on their whereabouts, please contact Surrey Police quoting PR/45240000722.
