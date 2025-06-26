A Rye man who raped a woman he met in Hastings has been jailed, police said.

Sussex Police said Marcus Page, 26, of Spring Hill in Rye, met his victim in 2022.

After spending some time together, the victim reported being taken to a public stairway, where Page raped her, police said.

A police spokesperson said: “She was able to seek help and reported the incident to the police the following day.

Marcus Page. Picture: Sussex Police

“Specialist officers supported the victim while Page was arrested that afternoon.

“He was charged with rape and, following a trial at Hove Crown Court, convicted on April 25, 2025.”

At Guildford Crown Court on Thursday, June 19, he was jailed for five years and given a 10 year restraining order against the victim, police said.

Detective Sergeant Auryn Liddiard said: “This young woman made it explicitly clear that she did not consent to sexual activity, which Page ignored for his own vile gratification.

“She has shown incredible bravery, in the face of extreme trauma, to report the incident to police, who swiftly brought Page into custody.”

“Thanks to her resilience in supporting this investigation, Marcus Page has faced justice for his crime and can pose no further risk to the public.”