Safe stolen in burglary at Lewes cinema

Police are appealing for information following the burglary and removal of a safe from Depot Cinema in Lewes.

The building was broken into at some time between 12 midnight and 3.30am on Good Friday, April 19.

Whoever was responsible appears to have spent a significant amount of time inside before leaving the scene with a safe that was later found discarded in Cow Lane, Laughton.

Police are keen to speak to anyone with information and in particular people who are known to have walked along Pinwell Road, between the cinema and the railway station, while the burglary was in progress and someone who used waste bins in the area at the time.

Please report online or call 101 quoting serial 192 of 19/04.