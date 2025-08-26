Safer Arun Streets meeting is a chance to tackle knife crime 'head on'

Police on the scene after a stabbing in Bognor Regis. Photo: Eddie Mitchell.

A meeting set to take place in Bognor Regis is a chance to tackle knife crime and anti-social behaviour ‘head on’ according to one County Councillor. On

The meeting is set to take place on Wednesday, September 3 at Bognor Regis pier and comes after what some residents have called a ‘concerning rise’ in anti-social behaviour’ and knife crime throughout the area.

In particular, it follows on from a stabbing earlier this month, during which an 18-year-old man from Worthing was hospitalised with serious wounds to his chest and face.

Gary Markwell, a Reform member and West Sussex County Councillor who has thrown his weight behind next week’s meeting, said the incident ‘has brought into sharp focus the need for urgent action.’

"Real and lasting change can only come when the community itself takes the lead,” he added.

"That’s why I want to bring together parents, residents, schools, community leaders, community groups, businesses and local organisations to launch – a new community-led movement to tackle these issues head-on and build safer, stronger futures for our young people.”

The event is directly target at parents, carers, residents concerned about crime and community safety, local businesses and anyone else who wants to action positive change in the community, according to Cllr Markwell, who insists the event should rise above party politics.

Guest speakers will include representatives from a range of local organisations, and an Open Forum session should give members of the public the chance to share ideas, ask questions and learn more about how to get involved.

To find out more and reserve a space, visit https://buytickets.at/garymarkwell/1829506.

The event comes after weeks of hard work for Mr Markwell, who has been vocal about the need for proactive action ever since the stabbing on August 16. On the 19, after a discussion with the Veterans Volunteer Service, he announced a ‘Youth Focus Elite Training Programme’ for West Sussex, which will be led by a former SAS officer and a team of experienced veterans. Pegged to start month, it will see 12 young people aged 14–16 through a fully funded weekend programme; a crash course in vital skills like medical/first aid, communication, respect and discipline, rough cooking, morse code, fitness and much more.

For Mr Markwell, it’s a response to a distinct lack of youth provision throughout West Sussex; a dearth of funding and opportunity which, he claims, leads to anti-social behaviour and an increase in violent crime.

"Last night’s stabbing in Bognor Regis is utterly unacceptable—and painfully predictable given the current levels of youth anti-social behaviour and knife-crime in our town and across Sussex,” he wrote the day after the incident. “Despite repeated warnings, visible policing simply isn’t sufficient. Where were the officers, the engagement teams, the targeted youth interventions when young people needed them most?

"We need urgent action—not just reactive policing, but real prevention.”

A police investigation into the stabbing on August 16 is ongoing. Police officers are continuing to appeal for information and believe the attack, which took place on Nyewood Lane, was carried out by three males with face coverings.

"If you have any information that can assist in our investigation, please approach one of our officers, call 101 or report it online, quoting serial 1782 of 15/08,” Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said.