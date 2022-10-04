Safety improvements on way for Billingshurst school after second break-in by travellers

Several caravans moved onto a field at The Weald school on Monday last week and before moving off after police were alerted.

It follows another incident in May when around 20 caravans moved onto the grounds.

A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Last Monday (September 26), several caravans and vehicles broke onto The Weald Community School field.

Safety improvements are on the way at The Weald school in Billingshurst after travellers broke into the grounds for the second time this year

" Notice was served on Tuesday morning, and they were there for three nights, leaving the site on Thursday evening.

"The police were aware and attended the encampment.