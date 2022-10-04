Safety improvements on way for Billingshurst school after second break-in by travellers
Plans are being drawn up to make a Billingshurst school site ‘safer’ after travellers moved onto the grounds for the second time in a year.
Several caravans moved onto a field at The Weald school on Monday last week and before moving off after police were alerted.
It follows another incident in May when around 20 caravans moved onto the grounds.
A spokesperson for West Sussex County Council said: “Last Monday (September 26), several caravans and vehicles broke onto The Weald Community School field.
" Notice was served on Tuesday morning, and they were there for three nights, leaving the site on Thursday evening.
"The police were aware and attended the encampment.
“Horsham District Council came in to clear up the site last Friday and we are now working with the school to advise how to make the site safer in future, including the addition of a height barrier at the entrance and bunds at other potential access points around the field.”