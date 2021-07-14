Saltdean man charged with terrorism offence

Police news

Abu Bakr Deghayes, aged 53, of Arundel Drive East, Saltdean, Brighton, has been charged with encouraging the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006, Sussex Police said.

The arrest followed an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE), working with Sussex Police, which relates to Islamist Terrorism, police said.