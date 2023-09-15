Sara Sharif: Three charged with murder of 10-year-old after arrests at Gatwick Airport
The body of Sara Sharif was found at her home address in Woking on Thursday, August 10.
The Crown Prosecution Service today (Friday, September 15), authorised charges against three people – including Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, of Hammond Road, Woking, according to Surrey Police.
Urfan’s partner, Beinash Batool, 29, of Hammond Road, Woking, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, of Hammond Road, Woking were also charged with ‘causing or allowing the death of a child’, police said.
A spokesperson added: “They were arrested at Gatwick Airport [on Wednesday evening] as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.
“All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court later today (September 15).
“Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers.”