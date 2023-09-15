BREAKING
Three people have been charged with the murder of a 10-year-old girl after being arrested at Gatwick Airport.
By Sam Morton
Published 15th Sep 2023, 08:06 BST
The body of Sara Sharif was found at her home address in Woking on Thursday, August 10.

The Crown Prosecution Service today (Friday, September 15), authorised charges against three people – including Sara’s father, Urfan Sharif, 41, of Hammond Road, Woking, according to Surrey Police.

Urfan’s partner, Beinash Batool, 29, of Hammond Road, Woking, and Urfan’s brother, Faisal Malik, 28, of Hammond Road, Woking were also charged with ‘causing or allowing the death of a child’, police said.

Surrey Police said three people have been charged in connection with the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif. Photo: National World / stock imageSurrey Police said three people have been charged in connection with the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif. Photo: National World / stock image
Surrey Police said three people have been charged in connection with the death of 10-year-old Sara Sharif. Photo: National World / stock image

A spokesperson added: “They were arrested at Gatwick Airport [on Wednesday evening] as they disembarked a flight from Dubai.

“All three have been remanded in custody to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court later today (September 15).

“Sara’s mother has been informed of this latest development and is being supported by specialist officers.”

