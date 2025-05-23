Scams cost Sussex people and businesses £36m in a year

Scams and fraud cost people and businesses across Sussex £36m in 2023/24.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure – the 11th highest in the country – was shared by Chief Constable Jo Shiner during a performance and accountability meeting with Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne.

While the losses may seem high, they are probably nowhere near the real amount, as only 14% of fraud or scams are reported. CC Shiner said the non-reported incidents were likely to be high in volume, low in value, such as receiving nothing after ordering something on-line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While she understood that some people may be ’embarrassed’ to come forward, she appealed to them to do so anyway.

Chief Constable Jo Shiner

She said: “Please do report it to Action Fraud because it’s really important. Much of this is run by organised crime groups and, unless there is knowledge and awareness that these schemes are being run, then even though it is of low value to one person, the high value to that organised crime group is quite significant and enables them then to perpetrate other crimes using that unlawful funding. So please do report to Action Fraud.”

Action Fraud is run by the City of London and the National Fraud Intelligence Bureau. When incidents are reported, the organisation reviews them and sends them on to the relevant Force if viable lines of enquiry are found.

In Sussex in 2023/24, the Force dealt with 5.7 Action Fraud reports per 1,000 population. The national average is 5.3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it came to actually levelling charges at fraud suspects, CC Shiner acknowledged that the rate was ‘not very high’.

She said: “Part of the challenge with fraud is some of it takes years and years to actually come through in terms of some of the complex investigations, so the numbers often have a lag to them.”

To report an incident to Action Fraud, log on to www.actionfraud.police.uk or call 0300 123 2040.