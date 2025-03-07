Sculpted bench damaged in West Sussex village

The police are investigating after a community art installation was vandalised in Angmering.

Adur & Worthing Police and Arun Police shared an appeal on Friday (March 7).

"We’re appealing for witnesses after a bench was damaged in the vicinity of Angmering Community Centre in Foxwood Avenue, Angmering,” the social media post read.

"The sculpted bench, which is a community art installation, was damaged at approximately 4pm on February 12.

"Did you see what happened, or did you capture anything on camera?”

You can report information to the police online or by calling 101, quoting crime reference 47250027851.

