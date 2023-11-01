BREAKING
Friends cast 'utterly devastated' by death of Matthew Perry
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Train operators told to scrap railway ticket office closure plans

Seaford assault: Sussex Police appeal for witnesses to incident involving teenagers

Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault in Seaford on Saturday, October 22.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 1st Nov 2023, 15:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said they received a report of three teenagers having been ‘assaulted and verbally abused by two unknown girls’ on Dane Road at about 11.15pm.

Cliffe Bonfire Society cancels ticket sales to Firesite due to bad weather

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The first suspect is described as 14-17 years old, 5’5” and slim, with blonde hair. She was wearing dark-coloured jeans, a light-coloured top and a dark-coloured puffa jacket. The second suspect is described as 14-17 years old, 5’5” and slim, with dark-coloured hair. She was wearing dark-coloured slim-fit trousers and a grey jumper.

Sussex Police said there was a report was of three teenagers having been 'assaulted and verbally abused by two unknown girls' on Dane Road, Seaford, at roughly 11.15pmSussex Police said there was a report was of three teenagers having been 'assaulted and verbally abused by two unknown girls' on Dane Road, Seaford, at roughly 11.15pm
Sussex Police said there was a report was of three teenagers having been 'assaulted and verbally abused by two unknown girls' on Dane Road, Seaford, at roughly 11.15pm
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could help their investigation. Please contact police online or via 101, quoting 776 of 22/10.”

There is no further information at this time. This story will be updated if more information comes in.