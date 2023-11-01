Sussex Police said they are appealing for witnesses following a report of an assault in Seaford on Saturday, October 22.

Police said they received a report of three teenagers having been ‘assaulted and verbally abused by two unknown girls’ on Dane Road at about 11.15pm.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The first suspect is described as 14-17 years old, 5’5” and slim, with blonde hair. She was wearing dark-coloured jeans, a light-coloured top and a dark-coloured puffa jacket. The second suspect is described as 14-17 years old, 5’5” and slim, with dark-coloured hair. She was wearing dark-coloured slim-fit trousers and a grey jumper.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information which could help their investigation. Please contact police online or via 101, quoting 776 of 22/10.”