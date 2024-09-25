Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have announced that a London group have been sentenced after a burglary in Seaford.

Police said they were called to the incident at a property in Coxwell Close on Sunday, January 7.

Police said it was heard that two men – Remy Cadoret and Romeo Dankwa, and a 15-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons – forced their way into the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “One of the males is believed to have had a knife and assaulted a man in the property. Bank cards, cash and a number of electronics were stolen during the raid.

Sussex Police said Remy Cadoret and Romeo Dankwa were both sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment. Photo: Sussex Police

“Acting on intelligence, police quickly identified the vehicle they attempted to escape in. Following a pursuit, the car crashed, and they were all arrested and later charged with aggravated burglary. Cadoret, 20, of Mayola Road, Hackney, and Dankwa, 20, of Walford Road, Hackney, were found guilty following a three-week trial at Brighton Crown Court, which begun on the 24 June.”

Police said the 15-year-old boy pleaded guilty at a youth court and was referred to the Youth Offender Panel.

Police said Cadoret and Dankwa were both sentenced to 42 months’ imprisonment when they appeared before Lewes Crown Court on Friday, September 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Steven Pittman said: “Sussex Police takes a firm stance on violent offenders and this result shows our commitment to putting those responsible in front of the courts. The group caused huge distress and trauma for the victims.”

He said: “I hope we can bring some peace to the victims now they are behind bars, and I hope this will be a deterrent to those thinking of committing an offence.”