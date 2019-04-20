Seaford man arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault in Hove

Police are appealing for witnesses following a report of a sexual assault in Hove in the early hours of Wednesday (April 17).

The victim, a woman in her 50s, is believed to have met the suspect – who is not known to her – in the area around Second Avenue in Hove, police said.

Police news

The assault is reported to have occurred nearby.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap, police said.

Police were called at 2.25am and a 30-year-old man from Seaford was arrested on suspicion of rape and sexual assault, confirmed police.

He has since been released on bail pending further enquiries, said police.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen the people involved.

The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information is urged to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 108 of 17/04.

Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.

