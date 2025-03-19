Seaford man convicted of controlling and abusing woman over several years

A Seaford man has been convicted of assaulting and controlling a woman over several years, Sussex Police have said.

Police said Mitchell Maybank, 33, of no fixed address, abused a woman and ‘sought to control many aspects of her life’.

Police said the victim was subjected to ‘a repeated pattern of physical and psychological abuse’, which included violent assaults causing her to lose consciousness, and they said she had reported being raped by Maybank three times.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “She reported the incidents to police in March, 2021, and Maybank was arrested and subsequently charged with three counts of rape, coercive and controlling behaviour and causing actual bodily harm.

“He denied all the offences, but at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, 11 March, was convicted of coercive and controlling behaviour and causing actual bodily harm. He was found not guilty of the three counts of rape.”

Maybank is now due to appear for sentencing at a court to be confirmed on Friday, April 25.

Detective Constable Adam Rose said: “Violent and controlling behaviour ruins lives, and we will do all we can to protect victims and hold offenders to account.

“The victim in this investigation has shown incredible bravery to report Maybank’s offending and support this process, in the face of his denials, through to conviction. Our message to victims of abuse is clear – we are here to help, we will get you to safety and we will do all we can to get the justice you deserve.”

Sussex Police has discreet reporting methods victims of domestic abuse and people can find out more at www.sussex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/daa/domestic-abuse.