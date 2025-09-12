Seaford murder investigation: family pay tribute to teenager who was ‘taken far too soon’

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Published 12th Sep 2025, 12:25 BST
Updated 12th Sep 2025, 12:30 BST
The family of a teenager who died following an incident at Seaford station have paid tribute to him.

Police previously confirmed that a murder investigation had been launched after a boy died at the station on Wednesday evening (September 10), following reports of a stabbing.

The latest statement from British Transport Police (BTP), issued on Friday, September 12, said: “Joshua Ingram, aged 16 and who lived in Newhaven, is described by his family as a ‘cheeky chappy who was loved by many’ and who was taken ‘far too soon’. His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and we would ask their privacy is respected.”

Police said the family also released an image of Joshua.

Photos taken on Friday show flowers and tribute notes at Seaford railway station.

The BTP said detectives have charged a teenager with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Joshua Ingram, 16, from Newhaven, died following an incident at Seaford station on Wednesday, September 10. Photo released by family via British Transport Police

1. Joshua Ingram

Joshua Ingram, 16, from Newhaven, died following an incident at Seaford station on Wednesday, September 10. Photo released by family via British Transport Police

Flowers in Seaford

2. Seaford

Flowers in Seaford

Flowers and photos have been left at the scene

3. Seaford

Flowers and photos have been left at the scene

Tributes to Joshua Ingram at Seaford railway station

4. Seaford

Tributes to Joshua Ingram at Seaford railway station

