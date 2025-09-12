Seaford murder investigation: family pay tribute to teenager who was ‘taken far too soon’

Police previously confirmed that a murder investigation had been launched after a boy died at the station on Wednesday evening (September 10), following reports of a stabbing.
The latest statement from British Transport Police (BTP), issued on Friday, September 12, said: “Joshua Ingram, aged 16 and who lived in Newhaven, is described by his family as a ‘cheeky chappy who was loved by many’ and who was taken ‘far too soon’. His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and we would ask their privacy is respected.”
Police said the family also released an image of Joshua.
Photos taken on Friday show flowers and tribute notes at Seaford railway station.