Seaford murder investigation: police announce two further arrests following death of Joshua Ingram

British Transport Police (BTP) says detectives investigating the death of a teenager in Seaford have made two further arrests.

The arrests come after the death of 16-year-old Joshua Ingram at Seaford station on Wednesday, September 10, and the launch of a murder investigation by police.

A BTP spokesperson said on September 19: “Two boys – aged 14 and 15 – were both arrested this morning at addresses in Seaford on suspicion of conspiracy to murder. The 14-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm. They both remain in custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Stanley said: “These arrests follow fast-moving and extensive work by my team and they mark another significant step forward in our investigation.

Joshua Ingram, 16, died following an incident at Seaford station on Wednesday, September 10. Photo released by family via British Transport Police

“Joshua’s family have been informed and our specially trained officers continue to support them. We continue to ask that their privacy is respected. I urge anyone who has any information that could assist our work, no matter how small it may seem, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Police said officers were called to Seaford railway station at around 5pm on September 10 following reports of a stabbing and found Joshua Ingram seriously injured.

A BTP spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly died at the scene.”

Police added that a 16-year-old boy who was arrested at the scene has already appeared in court and has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.

People who witnessed the incident, or who have information that could help police, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 428 of 10 September. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.