Seaford murder investigation: police express ‘deepest sympathies’ to family of teenager who lost his life

British Transport Police (BTP) were at Seaford railway station on Thursday, September 11, to make a statement following the death of a teenage boy.

This was provided by Superintendent Dominique Ioannou at 3pm after police launched a murder investigation.

BTP detectives had announced on Wednesday evening (September 10) that officers had been called to the station at about 5pm following reports of a stabbing. They confirmed that a 16-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Superintendent Ioannou said on Thursday: “I want to begin by expressing our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of the teenage boy who tragically lost his life here at Seaford station yesterday evening.”

Emergency services at Seaford railway station on Wednesday night, September 10. Picture: Sussex News and Pictures

She said officers attended the station on Wednesday evening alongside colleagues from Sussex Police and paramedics.

Superintendent Ioannou continued: “A 16-year-old boy was found with a serious injury, consistent with being stabbed. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly died at the scene. His family are being supported by specially trained officers, and we would ask their privacy is respected as they come to terms with this terrible news.

“We understand that this news will also be incredibly distressing for the local community. Please be assured that British Transport Police have launched a full investigation and are working closely with colleagues including Sussex Police to establish exactly what happened.”

She confirmed that a 16-year-old has been arrested and remains in custody.

Superintendent Ioannou said: “This is being treated as an isolated incident at this time and we are not seeking anyone else in connection. Passengers and residents will notice an increased police presence in the area as officers conduct their enquiries into the incident. Our officers are working to complete their enquiries and minimise disruption as quickly as they can. I thank local people for their patience while this vital work is completed.”

She added that officers will be available to speak with people who have concerns or questions. She asked that people who saw anything, or those with any information – ‘no matter how small it may seem’ – come forward and speak to police as soon as possible. People can text 61016 or call 0800 40 50 40. Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

The Bishop of Lewes, Will Hazlewood, also issued a statement on Thursday. He said the tragic news ‘sends shock waves across the diocese, but especially affects close knit communities in and around Seaford’.

He said: “The local clergy and their parish communities are doing everything possible to create space to allow local people to express their grief and support all those affected by yesterday’s tragic events. The prayers of the whole diocese join those of the local church for everyone involved, especially for the family and friends of the young person who lost his life.”

Southern Railway response to Seaford station incident on September 10, 2025

Louis Rambaud, chief customer officer at Govia Thameslink Railway, which runs Southern services from Seaford station, said on Thursday: “We’re terribly saddened by this tragedy and the hearts of everyone I work with here at Southern and GTR go out to this boy’s family and friends, as well as the community, which is understandably in shock. We are doing everything in our power to help the police with their enquiry.”