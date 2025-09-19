Seaford murder investigation: police say two boys arrested following death of Joshua Ingram have been bailed

British Transport Police (BTP) said two teenage boys arrested in connection with the death of Joshua Ingram in Seaford have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Monday, September 22, update from BTP said the boys had both been arrested on the morning of Friday, September 19, at addresses in Seaford on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Police said one of the boys, aged 14, was also arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to possess a firearm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The two recent arrests come after the death of 16-year-old Joshua Ingram at Seaford station on Wednesday, September 10, and the launch of a murder investigation by police.

Flowers in Seaford

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Stanley said: “These arrests follow fast-moving and extensive work by my team and they mark another significant step forward in our investigation.

“Joshua’s family have been informed and our specially trained officers continue to support them. We continue to ask that their privacy is respected. I urge anyone who has any information that could assist our work, no matter how small it may seem, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Police said officers were called to Seaford railway station at around 5pm on September 10 following reports of a stabbing and found Joshua Ingram seriously injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A BTP spokesperson said: “Despite the best efforts of paramedics, he sadly died at the scene.”

Joshua Ingram, 16, died following an incident at Seaford station on Wednesday, September 10. Photo released by family via British Transport Police

Police added that a 16-year-old boy who was arrested at the scene has already appeared in court and has been remanded in custody pending his next court appearance.

People who witnessed the incident, or who have information that could help police, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 428 of 10 September. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.