Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
14 minutes ago Gino D’Acampo quits ITV show over contract row
1 hour ago New Doctor Who multi-platform 60th anniversary story revealed
2 hours ago BBC Breakfast’s Nina Warhurst announces she is pregnant
3 hours ago AI chat bot ChatGPT reported down by multiple users
3 hours ago Body of former St Helens rugby league star Bryn Hargreaves found in US

Seaford teenager arrested and charged following attempted moped theft in Eastbourne

A 17-year-old boy from Seaford has been arrested and charged following an attempted theft of a moped in Eastbourne, according to police.

By Jacob Panons
Published 20th Mar 2023, 13:22 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 13:23 GMT
Sussex Police (Picture from Jon Rigby)
Sussex Police (Picture from Jon Rigby)
Sussex Police (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Officers said they received a report of the attempted theft in Princes Road at around 11pm on Tuesday, February 28.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Following enquiries, a 17-year-old boy from Seaford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and subsequently charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and being in possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The boy has been released on conditional bail and is due appear before Hastings Youth Court on Monday, March 20, according to police.

Most Popular

Police constable Marcus Cox of the Eastbourne Criminal Investigation Department said: “We have seen a spate of thefts and attempted thefts of motorbikes in Eastbourne over recent weeks and we are asking the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to us.

“When a report is received we will always try to get to the scene as quickly as possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You can report information to us on the Sussex Police website or call 101. Alternatively, information can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

READ THIS:

Road blocked as emergency services are called to Eastbourne town centre

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eastbourne’s closed pubs – see what’s happened to town’s lost watering holes

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These adorable pups at Dogs Trust are looking for loving homes