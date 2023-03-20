Seaford teenager arrested and charged following attempted moped theft in Eastbourne

A 17-year-old boy from Seaford has been arrested and charged following an attempted theft of a moped in Eastbourne, according to police.

Sussex Police (Picture from Jon Rigby)

Officers said they received a report of the attempted theft in Princes Road at around 11pm on Tuesday, February 28.

A Sussex Police spokesperson added: “Following enquiries, a 17-year-old boy from Seaford, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested and subsequently charged with taking a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving while disqualified, driving otherwise than in accordance with a license, using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and being in possession of a controlled drug of class B – cannabis.”

The boy has been released on conditional bail and is due appear before Hastings Youth Court on Monday, March 20, according to police.

Police constable Marcus Cox of the Eastbourne Criminal Investigation Department said: “We have seen a spate of thefts and attempted thefts of motorbikes in Eastbourne over recent weeks and we are asking the public to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious behaviour to us.

“When a report is received we will always try to get to the scene as quickly as possible.

“You can report information to us on the Sussex Police website or call 101. Alternatively, information can be reported to the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

