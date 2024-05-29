Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An animal rescue charity said the shooting of seagulls with an air rifle in Worthing is ‘disgusting’ and ‘barbaric’.

Ferring-based Wadars animal rescue service is ‘appealing for the public to take action’ after being called out three times in the last fortnight to Herring Gulls that have been shot with air rifle pellets.

The charity said it was ‘disgusted’ by the ‘cruel act’ during bird nesting season.

A spokesperson for Wadars said: “The most recent casualties were found in Ferring and Worthing town centre, leading the charity to believe that more than one person is responsible for carrying out the barbaric act.”

These gull chicks were rescued last week. Photo: Wadars

Senior animal rescue officer, Billy Elliott, said two of the birds have had to be ‘put to sleep because of their wounds’, and they may well also have been sitting on chicks which will now ‘more than likely starve to death’.

He added: “Not only is this disgusting act illegal, but it is also extremely cruel, especially at this time of year when the birds are having their young.

“Like all wild birds, Herring Gulls are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, and anyone found guilty of killing or harming one, or disturbing a nest can be heavily fined and or given a prison sentence.”

The charity said seagulls are ‘sadly, often much maligned’ because they are seen as ‘noisy, aggressive scavengers’.

An x-ray image of an adult gull shot through the wing. Photo: Wadars

"In reality, they are just being protective parents and without their scavenging it is likely that they would be replaced by rodents including rats,” a spokesperson added.

“Worldwide, Herring Gull numbers have dramatically reduced over the past 50 years, and they are on the red list in the UK because they are in ‘critical decline’.

"At this time of year Herring Gulls tend to build their nests on roof tops and Wadars rescue officers receive dozens of calls every day about chicks that have fallen to the ground after starting to explore their surroundings.”

The charity’s rescue team return as many chicks to their rooftop homes as possible, and where that isn’t possible, they are cared for at local wildlife rescue centres.

Billy added: “Gull chicks rarely wander away from the area close to the roof top they have tumbled from, so if you find a gull chick on the ground, it is highly likely that its parents will still be around.

"They are extremely protective parents and will ‘dive bomb’ anyone or anything they perceive as a threat. They will also continue to feed the chick, often dropping food for them from above. Once on the ground the only real risks for the chicks are attacks from foxes and dogs, or being hit by a car, and once they have been put back up off the ground, they are safe, and the parents will continue to rear them.”

Whilst it is illegal to remove or damage nests during the breeding and nesting season, Wadars said there are a few simple things that we can all do now to discourage gulls and keep safe when close to gull nests:

– Ensure that rubbish is contained in gull-proof containers and bins, and that plastic sacks are not left lying around for birds to rip open;

– If you do find a gull chick on the ground, contact Wadars who will give you advice on what you might be able to do yourself, or alternatively, where possible Wadars will try to return the young bird to its nest or another suitable place of safety;

– Try to keep away from gull nests and if you can’t avoid walking close by, then wave your hand or a newspaper over your head, or put up an umbrella to avoid parent birds from attempting to dive bomb you.

Anyone with information regarding to the gull shootings or other attacks on wildlife should contact the Sussex Police Rural Crime Team on 07912 893170.