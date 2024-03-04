Search for missing Crawley girls with links to Bognor and Horsham
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gracie, 12, and Eden, were last seen yesterday afternoon (March 3), according to Sussex Police.
The two girls have been know to travel to London or Kent, police added.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Gracie (left) and Eden, who have been reported missing from Crawley.
“Gracie, 12, and Eden, 13, were last seen at around 2pm this afternoon (3 March).
“They are believed to be together.
“Gracie is 4’1” tall and slim, with long brown hair in French plaits. She was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black leggings and sparkly slippers.
“Eden is 5’3” tall and slim, with mid-length dark blond hair worn usually in a ponytail.
“She was wearing a black coat with white fur, a dark cream hoodie, black leggings and black Nike trainers, with a black rucksack with Armarni written in white lettering.
“Both have links to Bognor, Horsham and Crawley, but have been known to travel to London or Kent.
“If you can help, please call 999, quoting serial 686 of 03/03.”