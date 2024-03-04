Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gracie, 12, and Eden, were last seen yesterday afternoon (March 3), according to Sussex Police.

The two girls have been know to travel to London or Kent, police added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “We are searching for Gracie (left) and Eden, who have been reported missing from Crawley.

Sussex Police are searching for Gracie (left) and Eden, who have been reported missing from Crawley. Picture courtesy of Sussex Police

“Gracie, 12, and Eden, 13, were last seen at around 2pm this afternoon (3 March).

“They are believed to be together.

“Gracie is 4’1” tall and slim, with long brown hair in French plaits. She was wearing a grey Nike hoodie, black leggings and sparkly slippers.

“Eden is 5’3” tall and slim, with mid-length dark blond hair worn usually in a ponytail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was wearing a black coat with white fur, a dark cream hoodie, black leggings and black Nike trainers, with a black rucksack with Armarni written in white lettering.

“Both have links to Bognor, Horsham and Crawley, but have been known to travel to London or Kent.