Search for Surrey Police chief constable's successor begins after departure for national role announced

The chief was voted in by fellow members of the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) to become their new chair last week.

He is due take up his new post in spring next year and will remain as Surrey’s chief constable until that point.

The Commissioner will now undertake a selection process to appoint his successor that will be launched next week.

The Police and Crime Commissioner Lisa Townsend will begin the search for a new chief constable for Surrey Police after it was announced that Gavin Stephens is to leave the force to take up a national policing post. Picture courtesy of Surrey Police

Commissioner Lisa Townsend said: “On behalf of the Surrey public, I would like to place on record my thanks to Gavin Stephens for the dedication he has shown over the last three-and-a-half years as chief constable.

“Gavin has served at every rank within Surrey Police over a 29-year career in policing. His commitment to public service and passion for neighbourhood policing will no doubt leave a lasting legacy in the force.

“This new role represents an excellent opportunity for Gavin on the national policing stage and he goes with my best wishes for the future.