Sussex Police said they are continuing to search for a 32-year-old man with links to Uckfield, Crawley and Tunbridge Wells.

Police said Curtis Harrison is wanted on a recall to prison because he has violated the terms of his release.

A police spokesperson said: “We are offering a £500 reward for information which leads to his arrest.”

The police spokesperson continued: “Harrison has previously been imprisoned for breaching a restraining order. He is about 5’10” and of medium build with dark hair and facial hair.

Photo: Sussex Police