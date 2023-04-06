Police said Curtis Harrison is wanted on a recall to prison because he has violated the terms of his release.
A police spokesperson said: “We are offering a £500 reward for information which leads to his arrest.”
The police spokesperson continued: “Harrison has previously been imprisoned for breaching a restraining order. He is about 5’10” and of medium build with dark hair and facial hair.
“If you see Harrison, or have any relevant information in relation to his disappearance, please dial 999 and quote serial 478 of 09/01.”