Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
1 hour ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
2 hours ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
2 hours ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
4 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in

Search for wanted man continues: Sussex Police offer £500 reward for information that leads to arrest

Sussex Police said they are continuing to search for a 32-year-old man with links to Uckfield, Crawley and Tunbridge Wells.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST

Police said Curtis Harrison is wanted on a recall to prison because he has violated the terms of his release.

A police spokesperson said: “We are offering a £500 reward for information which leads to his arrest.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The police spokesperson continued: “Harrison has previously been imprisoned for breaching a restraining order. He is about 5’10” and of medium build with dark hair and facial hair.

Most Popular
Sussex Police said Curtis Harrison is wanted on a recall to prison because he has violated the terms of his release. Photo: Sussex PoliceSussex Police said Curtis Harrison is wanted on a recall to prison because he has violated the terms of his release. Photo: Sussex Police
Sussex Police said Curtis Harrison is wanted on a recall to prison because he has violated the terms of his release. Photo: Sussex Police

“If you see Harrison, or have any relevant information in relation to his disappearance, please dial 999 and quote serial 478 of 09/01.”