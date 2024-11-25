Search order put in place in Eastbourne town centre following ‘youth disorder’

A search order was put in place in Eastbourne town centre by Sussex Police following reports of ‘youth disorder’.

The order was put into place by the force on Friday, November 22 following reports made to the police.

The stop order allows a constable in uniform to stop and search any pedestrian for ‘offensive weapons or dangerous instruments’.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Following reports of youth disorder, a Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act 1994 has been authorised and will be put into place.

"The order will apply in the town centre, which includes Terminus Road, and any other roads which link from Terminus Road and the surrounding area.

"Section 60 powers allow a constable in uniform to stop and search any pedestrian - or anything carried by them - or any vehicle, its driver and passengers, for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments. The constable can make any search they think fit, whether or not they have any grounds to suspect that the person or vehicle is carrying the above items.

“Sussex Police will not tolerate disorder, anti-social behaviour or serious violence in our towns at any time of the year – members of the public are encouraged to report any disorder they may witness to police.”