Searches ongoing at Newhaven property after Sussex Police discover two decommissioned grenades
Police said that on Wednesday evening (July 23), a 54-year-old man from Newhaven was arrested on suspicion of burglary.
This announcement comes after a road in Newhaven was cordoned off during the afternoon of Thursday, July 24, until almost 11pm that evening.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “During a subsequent search of a property in Newfield Road linked to the man, items initially believed to be unexploded munitions were discovered.
“The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were asked to attend, and a cordon was established, with nearby properties evacuated as a precaution while assessments took place. This has since been stood down, and residents have returned to their addresses.
“Following examination, the items were confirmed to be decommissioned grenades. The man has since been released on conditional bail while further enquiries continue.”
Police said there will be a police presence in the area while the wider investigation is ongoing.
Inspector Sarah Taylor, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the disruption. We also extend our gratitude to Lewes District Council for providing rest facilities for those temporarily displaced while assessments were carried out to ensure the items found posed no risk to the public.
“Officers will remain in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and while further searches take place at the address.”