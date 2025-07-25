Searches ongoing at Newhaven property after Sussex Police discover two decommissioned grenades

Sussex Police have announced that searches are ongoing at a Newhaven property following the discovery of two decommissioned grenades.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said that on Wednesday evening (July 23), a 54-year-old man from Newhaven was arrested on suspicion of burglary.

This announcement comes after a road in Newhaven was cordoned off during the afternoon of Thursday, July 24, until almost 11pm that evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “During a subsequent search of a property in Newfield Road linked to the man, items initially believed to be unexploded munitions were discovered.

Police in Newfield Road, Newhaven, on Thursday, July 24

“The Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were asked to attend, and a cordon was established, with nearby properties evacuated as a precaution while assessments took place. This has since been stood down, and residents have returned to their addresses.

“Following examination, the items were confirmed to be decommissioned grenades. The man has since been released on conditional bail while further enquiries continue.”

Police said there will be a police presence in the area while the wider investigation is ongoing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Sarah Taylor, of the Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “We would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding during the disruption. We also extend our gratitude to Lewes District Council for providing rest facilities for those temporarily displaced while assessments were carried out to ensure the items found posed no risk to the public.

“Officers will remain in the area as part of the ongoing investigation and while further searches take place at the address.”