Second man charged in connection with rape of woman on East Sussex beach
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police said the woman was near the Kings Road Arches in Brighton in the early hours of September 10 when she was raped by two men.
Outstanding suspect Isaac Cid-Lopez, of Radbourne Crescent, London, was arrested last Wednesday (November 1) after attending Leyton custody centre, Sussex Police reported.
Police said the 22-year-old support worker was questioned and subsequently charged with rape and theft.
He appeared at Lewes Crown Court on Monday (November 6) and was released on court bail with strict conditions, Sussex Police confirmed.
Police said Ali Reza Mozaffari, 36, of Golders Green Road, London, was also charged with rape in relation to this investigation and was remanded in custody.
Both will appear at a court to be confirmed on February 26, 2024, police added.
Detective Chief Inspector Luke Kyriakides-Yeldham said: "We have conducted extensive enquiries since receiving this report, which have now resulted in the charge and remand of two suspects.
“The victim has shown incredible bravery in coming forward to speak to us, and she will continue to be supported by specialist officers as the case progresses.
"We thoroughly investigate any allegations of sexual offences and treat every survivor with the upmost respect and sensitivity.
"When making a report to us, victims will be provided with a safe space for them to seek justice and support."
If you have been affected by a crime, please call us. You can use our online reporting form or call 101. In an emergency, always call 999.