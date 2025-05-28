'Security breach' at Gatwick Airport: Man charged to appear in court
A man has been arrested after a 'security breach' at Gatwick Airport.
It comes after police officers were called to the airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
"Police received a report of a security breach in the South Terminal at London Gatwick on May 28,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.
“We can confirm that William Jonzi was arrested and charged with entering a restricted area of an aerodrome in breach of permission to enter.
“The 24-year-old, of Surrey Street, Croydon, is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 29.”