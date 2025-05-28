'Security breach' at Gatwick Airport: Man charged to appear in court

Sam Morton
By Sam Morton

Chief Reporter

Published 28th May 2025, 17:13 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man has been arrested after a 'security breach' at Gatwick Airport.

It comes after police officers were called to the airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Police received a report of a security breach in the South Terminal at London Gatwick on May 28,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We can confirm that William Jonzi was arrested and charged with entering a restricted area of an aerodrome in breach of permission to enter.

“The 24-year-old, of Surrey Street, Croydon, is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 29.”

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice