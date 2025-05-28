A man has been arrested after a 'security breach' at Gatwick Airport.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It comes after police officers were called to the airport in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"Police received a report of a security breach in the South Terminal at London Gatwick on May 28,” a spokesperson for Sussex Police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We can confirm that William Jonzi was arrested and charged with entering a restricted area of an aerodrome in breach of permission to enter.

“The 24-year-old, of Surrey Street, Croydon, is due to appear before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on May 29.”