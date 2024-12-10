Self-healing practitioner jailed after death of Sussex woman at ‘slapping therapy’ workshop

A man convicted of gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a Lewes woman at a ‘slapping therapy’ workshop has been jailed, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has announced.

They said Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, who had Type 1 diabetes, died on October 20, 2016, from diabetic ketoacidosis after she stopped taking her insulin at the event.

The CPS said Xiao was sentenced to ten years’ imprisonment, with a five-year extended licence period, at Winchester Crown Court on Friday, December 6.

After Xiao was convicted in July this year, Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS Special Crime Division, said: “Hongchi Xiao knew the consequences of Danielle Carr-Gomm’s decision to stop taking insulin could be fatal – he had seen it before. The prosecution successfully applied for bad character evidence to be made admissible, so that members of the jury could hear about Xiao’s previous conviction in Australia, which arose from strikingly similar circumstances and followed the death of a child also deprived of insulin.”

Mrs Carr-Gomm was a volunteer at the Red Cross shop in Lewes. The CPS said she attended the Seend workshop led by Xiao who told Mrs Carr-Gomm that her diabetes could be healed by Paida Lajin. This technique purports to rid the body of ‘poisonous waste’ through slapping and stretching. The CPS said Mrs Carr-Gomm announced she had stopped taking insulin on the workshop’s first day.

Mrs Ainslie said Xiao ‘openly criticised’ using insulin and congratulated Mrs Carr-Gomm when she decided to stop using it. Mrs Ainslie said: “Once she became extremely unwell, as a result of not taking her medication, he took no action to seek medical assistance or persuade her to take her insulin. Hongchi Xiao was the man in charge, yet he failed to respond to Mrs Carr-Gomm’s worsening condition with tragic consequences.”

The CPS said Mrs Carr-Gomm’s death was as a direct result of not taking her insulin injections at the workshop.

Mrs Ainslie added: “The CPS will always seek to deliver justice and our thoughts remain with the family of Mrs Carr-Gomm at this time.”

The CPS explained that Mrs Carr-Gomm first met Xiao at a Paida Lajin workshop in Bulgaria in July 2016 while she was seeking an alternative to insulin injections. They said Mrs Carr-Gomm stopped her insulin injections while there but was persuaded to start taking them again after becoming ‘extremely unwell’.

The CPS went on to explain that a gross negligence manslaughter offence is committed where a death is the result of a grossly negligent act or omission on the part of the defendant. They said prosecutors looked at three key areas in this case. The first was knowledge, because Xiao knew Mrs Carr-Gomm was a Type 1 diabetic and was relying on Paida Lajin, having claimed to have reduced her insulin intake by 50 per cent. The second was Xiao’s previous experience with Mrs Carr-Gomm in Bulgaria, which showed she would become seriously ill quickly without insulin and that taking her injections again would reverse this. The CPS said Xiao knew Mrs Carr-Gomm would listen to his advice to start taking insulin again. They said the third area was the death of a child the year before who had been deprived of insulin, which meant Xiao knew that not taking insulin could have fatal consequences.

Xiao was charged with manslaughter by gross negligence in November 2023 and entered a not guilty plea in January 2024.

The CPS said jurors heard how Xiao had led a similar workshop in Hurstville, Sydney, Australia, in April 2015, where he said Paida Lajin was 100 per cent effective against Type 1 Diabetes, so insulin was not needed. The CPS said workshop attendees included the parents of a six-year-old boy who stopped giving him insulin while they were there. The CPS said the boy died as a direct consequence of not receiving his insulin.

Xiao was prosecuted for manslaughter in Australia and was convicted, the CPS confirmed, saying that its Extradition Unit was instrumental in Xiao being convicted both in England and Australia.