Serial burglar jailed for commercial burglaries in East Sussex

A serial burglar has been jailed following commercial break-ins in East Sussex.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “James Jackson, 38, of no fixed address, began his series on February 8 when he smashed his way into a restaurant in Ship Street, Brighton.

"Despite nothing being reported stolen from the property, a disorganised search had clearly taken place, and extensive damage was caused.

"Just five days later he forced his way into a bakery in North Road, and stole two electronic tablets and high value produce.

James Jackson, of no fixed address, has been jailed following commercial break-ins in Brighton. Picture: Sussex Police

"Next, on March 17, Jackson broke into a jewellery shop in Dukes Lane, and managed to make off with a large quantity of pieces, totalling nearly £100,000.

"In a fourth incident on April 1, a bar in Western Road was targeted by Jackson when a glass panel on the door was smashed. An electronic tablet and money was stolen from the premises.

"Following a series of enquiries, Jackson was arrested on April 10, however further evidence was needed in order to secure charges, and so he was conditionally bailed.

“Jackson was rearrested and charged with all four offences just a couple of days later, and then appeared at Brighton Magistrates' Court on April 14 where he was remanded into custody.

"With mounting evidence against him, Jackson pleaded guilty to two burglary charges, however continued to deny his involvement in both the Western Road and Dukes Lane burglaries.

"He went on trial on June 24 at Chichester Crown Court and was found guilty of committing both burglaries. On June 27, Jackson was sentenced to three years in prison.”

PC Dan Stockley, of the Response Investigation Team in Brighton, said, "Small businesses were the victims of this highly damaging crime spree, and James Jackson showed a complete disregard for the harm he caused to local traders.

"Thanks to the support of the Brighton Crime Reduction Partnership, members of the public who responded to our identification appeal, and those who assisted with witness enquiries, Jackson has now been sentenced for all four commercial burglaries."