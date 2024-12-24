Series of burglaries in Hove: Sussex Police appeal after properties and sheds targeted

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 24th Dec 2024, 12:40 GMT
Sussex Police are appealing for information following a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Hove.

Police said reports were initially made on Saturday, December 14, when properties and sheds were targeted in Hove Park Villas, Westbourne Gardens, Hartington Villas and Carlisle Road during the early hours of the morning.

Police received similar reports after further incidents in Hartington Villas on Monday, December 16, and Wilbury Avenue on Tuesday, December 17.

Officers have been undertaking enhanced patrols in the area and are also using a drone to support their search.

Sussex Police are appealing for information following a series of burglaries and attempted burglaries in Hove. Hove Park Villas (picture by Google Street View) was one of the roads targeted on Saturday, December 14

Detective Inspector Rob Lewis said: “Burglary is an incredibly personal crime, and we appreciate the fear that incidents like these cause the community. We have deployed extra patrols to Hove and surrounding areas, and are working diligently to find who is responsible.

“It’s important that windows, especially sash style windows, and doors are left secure at all times, including to sheds and any other outbuildings. If you have footage, or have witnessed something that doesn’t feel quite right, contact police immediately. Your piece of information may be key to the investigation.”

People can make reports at www.sussex.police.uk or call 101 quoting reference 168 of 14/12. In an emergency, always dial 999.

