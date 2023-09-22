Sussex Police said they are hoping to identify a potential witness as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Brighton.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said a 30-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted outside the Harbour Hotel in Kings Road between 3am and 3.45am on Saturday, June 17.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries are ongoing. Officers are not looking to identify any further suspects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad