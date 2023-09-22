Serious assault in Brighton: police issue image of potential witness
Sussex Police said they are hoping to identify a potential witness as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Brighton.
Police said a 30-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted outside the Harbour Hotel in Kings Road between 3am and 3.45am on Saturday, June 17.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries are ongoing. Officers are not looking to identify any further suspects.
“Officers believe the man pictured may have witnessed the assault and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Anyone with information that could help our ongoing investigation is asked to please contact us online or via 101 quoting Operation Farden.”