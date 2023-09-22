BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Serious assault in Brighton: police issue image of potential witness

Sussex Police said they are hoping to identify a potential witness as part of an investigation into a serious assault in Brighton.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 18:18 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 18:18 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police said a 30-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital after he was assaulted outside the Harbour Hotel in Kings Road between 3am and 3.45am on Saturday, June 17.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and has been released on conditional bail whilst enquiries are ongoing. Officers are not looking to identify any further suspects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Officers believe the man pictured may have witnessed the assault and ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch. Anyone with information that could help our ongoing investigation is asked to please contact us online or via 101 quoting Operation Farden.”