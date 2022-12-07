A man in Hastings was assaulted in a car park in Rye.

According to police, between 12.30pm-12.45pm on November 26, a 44-year-old man said he returned to his car in Beckley Village Hall car park in Woodperry Road to find it had been blocked in by a large white transit-type van. He asked the driver to move and was assaulted.

Police say the victim, from Hastings, sustained facial injuries in the incident, which required hospital treatment.

Now police are appealing for witnesses. The suspect is described by police as a white male, around 5’10" and of stocky build. He has short, dark hair and was wearing a blue shirt and dark blue jeans.

