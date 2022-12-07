Edit Account-Sign Out
‘Serious assault’ on Hastings man in Rye car park during lunchtime

A man in Hastings was assaulted in a car park in Rye.

By India Wentworth
4 hours ago
Updated 7th Dec 2022, 5:07pm

According to police, between 12.30pm-12.45pm on November 26, a 44-year-old man said he returned to his car in Beckley Village Hall car park in Woodperry Road to find it had been blocked in by a large white transit-type van. He asked the driver to move and was assaulted.

Police say the victim, from Hastings, sustained facial injuries in the incident, which required hospital treatment.

Now police are appealing for witnesses. The suspect is described by police as a white male, around 5’10" and of stocky build. He has short, dark hair and was wearing a blue shirt and dark blue jeans.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information which could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to police online, or call 101, quoting serial 831 of 30/11.

