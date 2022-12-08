Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Beckley Village Centre car park.

A 44-year-old man reported returning to his car to discover it had been blocked in by a large white transit-type van, between 12.30pm and 12.45pm on November 26, police said.A spokesperson said: “He asked the driver to move and was assaulted. The victim, from Hastings, sustained facial injuries in the incident, which required hospital treatment.

"The suspect is described as a white male, around 5’10" and of stocky build. He has short, dark hair and was wearing a blue shirt and dark blue jeans.

"Anyone who witnessed the assault or has any information which could help officers with their investigation, is asked to report it to police online, or call 101, quoting serial 831 of 30/11.”

