Serious assault reported in Worthing town centre; police appeal for witnesses

A 62-year-old man suffered a serious injury after an assault in Worthing.

Sussex Police has launched an investigation after a ‘report of an assault’ in the town centre last month. The force is ‘appealing for further witnesses to come forward’.

"It follows a report that a man was struck in Liverpool Gardens by another man between 5pm and 5.30pm on Saturday, July 12,” a police spokesperson said.

"The victim, a 62-year-old local man, sustained a serious injury, but did not attend hospital.

“Detectives are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, and a 63-year-old local man was arrested on suspicion of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.”

The suspect has been bailed, ‘pending further enquiries’, police said.

Detective Constable Dan Waterson said: “This was a serious assault that took place in a busy town centre outside the entrance to McDonald’s in the late afternoon.

“The incident left the victim shaken, and a suspect was arrested soon afterwards.

“We continue to appeal for witnesses, information, and any footage from those who have not already come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to report it to Sussex Police, online, quoting serial 1247 of 12/07.